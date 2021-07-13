Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,403,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

