SIBCoin Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $412,687.84 and $1,243.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,564.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.87 or 0.05981609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00402578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.74 or 0.01430227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00140220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.85 or 0.00619854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00422245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00317087 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,285,004 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.