Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 28,378 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $103.33. 1,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.