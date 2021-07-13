Short Interest in THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Rises By 2,450.0%

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 2,450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of THKLY stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. 28,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,284. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76. THK has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

