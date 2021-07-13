Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Rises By 604.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,700 shares, a growth of 604.7% from the June 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

OTCMKTS RYDAF traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

