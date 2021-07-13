Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Rises By 604.7%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,700 shares, a growth of 604.7% from the June 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.
OTCMKTS RYDAF traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.
About Royal Dutch Shell
