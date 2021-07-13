Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Increased to C$0.40 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on S. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

TSE S opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$196.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherritt International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.