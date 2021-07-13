Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 216,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 93,876 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

