SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

