SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,875 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,562,409.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock worth $7,621,769. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MXL opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

