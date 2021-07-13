SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $508,000 in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $10,174,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at $2,557,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

KLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298 over the last 90 days. 50.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $388.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $39.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaleyra Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of various sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, the company manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.