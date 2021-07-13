SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,066 shares during the period.

Shares of EMTY opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $33.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35.

