SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 208.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after purchasing an additional 624,413 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

