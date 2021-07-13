SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after purchasing an additional 551,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 263,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

