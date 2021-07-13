SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 811,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,585,000 after buying an additional 218,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 54,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOVA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

