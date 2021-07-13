SEI Investments (NYSE:SEIC) EVP Sells $1,113,350.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NYSE:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,113,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEIC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. 391,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,402. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.