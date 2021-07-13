Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Hits New 12-Month High at $397.00

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 392 ($5.12), with a volume of 655329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Get Secure Income REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a GBX 3.65 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.45%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.