Secret Trading 10.2% Lower This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Secret has a market cap of $68.80 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00380221 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $511.12 or 0.01567994 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 188,331,031 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

