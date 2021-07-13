Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.95. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $221.71. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,429,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

