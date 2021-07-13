Sean P. Nolan Purchases 1,170 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:TSHA) Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NYSE:TSHA) Director Sean P. Nolan acquired 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

