Seagen Inc. (NYSE:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 29,353 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NYSE:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total value of $4,609,595.12.

NYSE SGEN traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $145.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,146. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

