Scott Justin Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PLAY) CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

NYSE:PLAY opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $51.73.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

