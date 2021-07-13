Scotiabank Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$35.50

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MFI stock opened at C$24.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.24. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.20 and a 1-year high of C$30.67.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.11%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

