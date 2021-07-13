Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

