Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott Purchases 1,000 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $49,970.00.

SDGR opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

