Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

