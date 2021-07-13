Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point cut Santander Consumer USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Santander Consumer USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE SC opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

