Samlyn Capital LLC Sells 345,702 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,791 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 345,702 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Tapestry worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tapestry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 389.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

