Samlyn Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 389.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.31. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,290. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $129.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

