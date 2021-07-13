Samlyn Capital LLC Makes New $5.91 Million Investment in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 565,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,912,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:TBA opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

