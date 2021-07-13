Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $2.56 Million in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.