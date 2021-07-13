Samlyn Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

RCL traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,179. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

