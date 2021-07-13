Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning Sells 3,000 Shares

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:SAFT) Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $249,420.00.

NYSE:SAFT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,356. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

