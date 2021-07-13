Safe Haven Hits Market Cap of $11.04 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $3.60 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.47 or 0.00885663 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.