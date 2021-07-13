Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sabre were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $79,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $46,805,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Sabre by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after buying an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $27,636,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabre by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

SABR stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

