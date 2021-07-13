Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Up to $38.82

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.82, but opened at $39.66. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHB. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 155.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 14.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.