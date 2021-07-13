Rupee Hits Market Cap of $38,175.55 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. Rupee has a market cap of $38,175.55 and approximately $23.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,896,050 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

