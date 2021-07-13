Ruler Protocol (RULER) Market Cap Reaches $106,054.83

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $106,054.83 and $113,892.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.36 or 0.00087389 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00110145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00159709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.24 or 0.99888520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.71 or 0.00961237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002830 BTC.

