Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading Down 3%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) shares were down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 22,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 18,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROMJF shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

