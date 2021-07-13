RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins Sells 150,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $862,500.00.

RPC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,097. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RPC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

