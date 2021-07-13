Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch Sells 73,117 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 73,117 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $3,084,806.23.
RPRX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. 16,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,242. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.
About Royalty Pharma
Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.