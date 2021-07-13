Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch Sells 73,117 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NYSE:RPRX) EVP James F. Reddoch sold 73,117 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $3,084,806.23.

RPRX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. 16,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,242. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.