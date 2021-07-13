Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,527 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,939,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $706,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.64. The stock had a trading volume of 274,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,631. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $286.63 and a 1-year high of $402.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

