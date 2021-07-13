Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,516,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,474 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $470,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.27. 23,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,150,733. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,521 shares of company stock worth $255,264,956. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.