Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.55% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $415,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $191,669,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 74,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,503. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $99.80 and a 1-year high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

