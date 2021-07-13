Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,071,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 497,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $967,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.9% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 273,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 791,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $94,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 170.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.84. 86,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.71 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $211.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

