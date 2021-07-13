Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,757,031 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,954,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $348,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,067,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

