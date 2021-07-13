Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.54 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $17.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.85 billion to $18.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

ROST opened at $124.10 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders have sold a total of 55,940 shares of company stock worth $7,055,489 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,680,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $5,198,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

