Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Sells $15,604,200.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NYSE:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $15,604,200.00.

Shares of NYSE ROKU traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.80. The company had a trading volume of 42,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,280. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.15 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.