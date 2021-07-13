Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.76.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $18.03 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
