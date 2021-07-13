Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target cut by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.76.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $18.03 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion and a PE ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

