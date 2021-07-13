Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has $96.80 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises 2.1% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $96,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

PODD traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.75. 2,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.42. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $185.24 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.31 and a beta of 0.68.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.23.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

