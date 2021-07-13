Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 65,843 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 2.69% of Applied Therapeutics worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,833. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $568.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $30,241.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $219,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

